Cabin Radio’s year in pictures: 2020 edition
Cabin Radio Last modified: December 25, 2020 at 1:11am
There may not be many reasons to remember 2020 fondly, but we promise our photographic review of the year isn’t all Covid-19.
Remember Ron MacLean at Hockey Day in Canada? While that may feel like it happened in 1990, it actually took place less than a year ago and it’s in here, alongside a host of other memories.
For each image, you can explore the related story in our photo captions, which contain links to our journalism on each subject.
Advertisement.
Thanks to our staff and everyone who submitted images to Cabin Radio this year.
Advertisement.
Related