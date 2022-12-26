Cabin Radio’s 2022 year in photos

A dog wearing a set of goggles stole the show during the visit of Charles and Camilla to Yellowknife
A dog wearing a set of goggles stole the show during the visit of Charles and Camilla to Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

This was a big year. Communities dealt with natural disasters, the future king paid a visit, and Indigenous leaders spoke face-to-face with the Pope.

On this page, we’ve collected some of the images published in 2022 that we think did a particularly good job of capturing events in the Northwest Territories as they unfolded.

We looked for images that were visually striking and helped us to tell a deeper story. We included both photographs taken by our own staff and those sent in to us.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to illustrate the news this year. You can also look back at 2020 and 2021 in pictures.

In January and February, Colville Lake held a series of contests to keep people occupied during the latest Covid-19 wave. Adriana Stewart is pictured in her photo submission for “best snowman.” Photo: Supplied
Sousanh Chanthalangsy-Bornilla, owner of Yellowknife’s One of a Thai food truck, won several titles and broke two records at a powerlifting competition in Alberta. Photo: Billy Refugia
Team Canada ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt, who is of Gwich’in descent, helped Canada to mixed team bronze in ski jumping at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Blinch/Canadian Olympic Committee
A Dassault Falcon 900 chartered by a Russian national is seen at Yellowknife Airport on March 4, 2022
This aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900, caused a sensation when it fell foul of Canadian sanctions against Russia in March. The aircraft was grounded in Yellowknife as it had been chartered by a Russian national, breaking rules put in place in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The plane is pictured at Yellowknife Airport on March 4, 2022. Photo: Supplied
Spider-Man disembarks from a helicopter in Detta
Here’s another dramatic aviation moment from March: Spider-Man disembarks from a helicopter in Dettah. He made a surprise visit to the children of Kaw Tay Whee School. Luisa Esteban/Cabin Radio
A highlight from March’s Anonymous Art Show in Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A TransGlobal Car Expedition image of the test drive to Resolute
And here’s the reason why a Russian aircraft ended up grounded in Yellowknife: the TransGlobal Car Expedition, part-backed by a wealthy Russian alongside team members from Ukraine and elsewhere, spent March on a test drive from Yellowknife to Resolute. Photo: TransGlobal Car Expedition
Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine at the Vatican
Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine at the Vatican, having led a First Nations delegation in an audience with Pope Francis. Fred Cattroll/Assembly of First Nations
Ukraine’s flag flies over Yellowknife’s Snowcastle. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Snowmobile drag racing on Yellowknife Bay on April 23, 2022
Snowmobile drag races were held on Yellowknife Bay in April. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio
A women's national para hockey team tryout at Yellowknife's multiplex on April 27, 2022
Canada’s women’s para hockey team held a training camp in Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Air North's inaugural direct flight from Yellowknife to Toronto lands at Pearson Airport
Air North’s inaugural direct flight from Yellowknife to Toronto landed at Pearson Airport in May. Photo: Simon Blakesley
Flooding on Cranberry Crescent, Hay River
Flooding on Hay River’s Cranberry Crescent in May. Photo: Édith Vachon-Raymond
Kids enjoyed a hot meal at Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre after being evacuated due to flooding in and around Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio
Cots for evacuees at Yellowknife's multiplex
Yellowknife turned its multiplex into a makeshift home for flood evacuees. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A chunk of ice on a flooded ballpark
A chunk of ice on a flooded Hay River ballpark. Photo: Kathleen Graham
Prince Charles and Chief Edward Sangris in Dettah on May 19, 2022
The man who is now King Charles III visited Dettah shortly before ascending to the throne, meeting Chief Edward Sangris on May 19. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio
Kelvin Redvers in his moccasins. The Dene filmmaker was turned away from the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet for his choice of footwear, an incident for which organizers later apologized. Photo: Submitted
Pat Dartnell with Norman the horse in June 2022
Norman the horse, almost a life-long Knifer, retired in June at the age of 28. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival
A performance at June’s Sǫǫ̀mba K’è Multicultural Festival. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Gail Cyr at Yellowknife’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A drum dance hosted by the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation from above
A drum dance hosted by the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation from above. Jonathan Antoine/Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation
The burn area from a summer 2021 wildfire, right, is seen next to the North Nahanni River on July 3, 2022
The burn area from a summer 2021 wildfire, right, is seen next to the Tetcela River on July 3. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A vast cloud forming in the distance, spawned by a wildfire on the North Arm of Great Slave Lake, is seen from Yellowknife on July 12, 2022
A vast wildfire-generated storm cloud on the North Arm of Great Slave Lake is seen from Yellowknife on July 12. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
John Sabourin at Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Haviah Mighty closes Saturday evening at Folk on the Rocks 2022. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
It was a wet Saturday at the festival. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Smoke from a blast in the vicinity of Yellowknife's dump
An unusually strong blast shook Yellowknife in July. Photo: Sarah Gervais
Firefighters work on a vehicle fire south of Fort Providence on July 26, 2022
A tanker fire south of Fort Providence on July 26. Photo: Supplied
A still from a video uploaded to Facebook shows a dog nearing the edge of Alexandra Falls, near Hay River
A still from a video uploaded to Facebook shows a dog moments before being swept over the edge of Alexandra Falls, near Hay River. The dog survived the fall and was later rescued.
Shamar Bennett, right, is surprised by mom Keisha and stepfather Courtney at the 2022 Canada Games
Shamar Bennett, right, is surprised by mom Keisha and stepfather Courtney, who secretly flew from Norman Wells to Ontario to watch him play soccer at the Canada Games. Ollie Williams/Team NT
Collecting ducks after filming of Cabin Radio's Extreme Duck Racing
Collecting ducks after filming of Cabin Radio’s Extreme Duck Racing.
The grand opening of Brisket Fest in Norman Wells
The grand opening of Brisket Fest in Norman Wells, an event held to raise funds for a girl with leukaemia. Photo supplied by Josh Ferguson
Lightning over Yellowknife's Rat Lake in August 2022. Photo: Bill Braden
Lightning over Yellowknife’s Rat Lake in August 2022. Photo: Bill Braden
A modified F-150 truck that went through the Kitikmeot ice during a global expedition's trial run in March has been recovered, the group says.
That Transglobal Car Expedition we mentioned earlier? They inadvertently sank a modified F-150 off Nunavut’s Tasmania Islands. Here’s how it looked after a few months underwater. Photo: Transglobal Car Expedition
Matthew Scrafford, dimly visible on the right, holds a wolverine at night
Researcher Matthew Scrafford, dimly visible on the right, holds a wolverine at night. A recent breakthrough should help conservation of the animal. Photo: Josh Woods
Hundreds of seacans containing highly contaminated material at Giant Mine. Work to remediate the mine will now cost significantly more than was previously estimated. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A wildfire burns near the Dehcho’s Scotty Creek Research Station, which ultimately fell victim to the fire. Joëlle Voglimacci/Scotty Creek Research Station
A meteor captured by the ScienceOutThere Twitter account. Photo: Supplied
Cat McGurk celebrates being elected to Yellowknife’s city council. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Sunset in Tulita in November 2022
Sunset in Tulita in November. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Players in November’s Challenge Cup hockey games. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Kotulak family members practise acrobatic kicksledding on Yellowknife Bay. Photo: Supplied
Wreckage where a garage previously stood on Beaver Crescent following an explosion on November 26, 2022
Wreckage where a garage previously stood on Hay River’s Beaver Crescent following an explosion on November 26. Photo: Kate Latour
The Diavik Midnight Sun ring, created using diamonds from Diavik and a mine in Australia. Photo: Rio Tinto
Loren McGinnis, centre, with Scott Letkeman (left) and Jesse Wheeler during his final week of broadcasting at CBC North
Loren McGinnis, centre, with Cabin Radio’s Scott Letkeman (left) and Jesse Wheeler during his final week of broadcasting at CBC North. Photo: Loren McGinnis
Melissa Desjardins as Santa at the Team North Scuba Christmas party. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
A raven
And lastly: a raven. Happy new year. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio