Cabin Radio’s 2022 year in photos

This was a big year. Communities dealt with natural disasters, the future king paid a visit, and Indigenous leaders spoke face-to-face with the Pope.

On this page, we’ve collected some of the images published in 2022 that we think did a particularly good job of capturing events in the Northwest Territories as they unfolded.

We looked for images that were visually striking and helped us to tell a deeper story. We included both photographs taken by our own staff and those sent in to us.

Thank you to everyone who helped us to illustrate the news this year. You can also look back at 2020 and 2021 in pictures.

Stay tuned for our news quiz of the year on December 27.

In January and February, Colville Lake held a series of contests to keep people occupied during the latest Covid-19 wave. Adriana Stewart is pictured in her photo submission for “best snowman.” Photo: Supplied

Sousanh Chanthalangsy-Bornilla, owner of Yellowknife’s One of a Thai food truck, won several titles and broke two records at a powerlifting competition in Alberta. Photo: Billy Refugia

Team Canada ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt, who is of Gwich’in descent, helped Canada to mixed team bronze in ski jumping at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Mark Blinch/Canadian Olympic Committee

This aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900, caused a sensation when it fell foul of Canadian sanctions against Russia in March. The aircraft was grounded in Yellowknife as it had been chartered by a Russian national, breaking rules put in place in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The plane is pictured at Yellowknife Airport on March 4, 2022. Photo: Supplied

Here’s another dramatic aviation moment from March: Spider-Man disembarks from a helicopter in Dettah. He made a surprise visit to the children of Kaw Tay Whee School. Luisa Esteban/Cabin Radio

A highlight from March’s Anonymous Art Show in Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

And here’s the reason why a Russian aircraft ended up grounded in Yellowknife: the TransGlobal Car Expedition, part-backed by a wealthy Russian alongside team members from Ukraine and elsewhere, spent March on a test drive from Yellowknife to Resolute. Photo: TransGlobal Car Expedition

Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine at the Vatican, having led a First Nations delegation in an audience with Pope Francis . Fred Cattroll/Assembly of First Nations

Ukraine’s flag flies over Yellowknife’s Snowcastle. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Snowmobile drag races were held on Yellowknife Bay in April. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Canada’s women’s para hockey team held a training camp in Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Air North’s inaugural direct flight from Yellowknife to Toronto landed at Pearson Airport in May. Photo: Simon Blakesley

Flooding on Hay River’s Cranberry Crescent in May. Photo: Édith Vachon-Raymond

Kids enjoyed a hot meal at Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre after being evacuated due to flooding in and around Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Yellowknife turned its multiplex into a makeshift home for flood evacuees. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A chunk of ice on a flooded Hay River ballpark. Photo: Kathleen Graham

The man who is now King Charles III visited Dettah shortly before ascending to the throne, meeting Chief Edward Sangris on May 19. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Kelvin Redvers in his moccasins. The Dene filmmaker was turned away from the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet for his choice of footwear, an incident for which organizers later apologized. Photo: Submitted

Norman the horse, almost a life-long Knifer, retired in June at the age of 28. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Gail Cyr at Yellowknife’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The burn area from a summer 2021 wildfire, right, is seen next to the Tetcela River on July 3. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A vast wildfire-generated storm cloud on the North Arm of Great Slave Lake is seen from Yellowknife on July 12. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

John Sabourin at Inuvik’s Great Northern Arts Festival . Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

Haviah Mighty closes Saturday evening at Folk on the Rocks 2022 . Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

It was a wet Saturday at the festival. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

An unusually strong blast shook Yellowknife in July. Photo: Sarah Gervais

tanker fire south of Fort Providence on July 26. Photo: Supplied

A still from a video uploaded to Facebook shows a dog moments before being swept over the edge of Alexandra Falls, near Hay River. The dog survived the fall and was later rescued.

Shamar Bennett, right, is surprised by mom Keisha and stepfather Courtney, who secretly flew from Norman Wells to Ontario to watch him play soccer at the Canada Games. Ollie Williams/Team NT

Collecting ducks after filming of Cabin Radio’s Extreme Duck Racing.

The grand opening of Brisket Fest in Norman Wells , an event held to raise funds for a girl with leukaemia. Photo supplied by Josh Ferguson

Lightning over Yellowknife’s Rat Lake in August 2022. Photo: Bill Braden

That Transglobal Car Expedition we mentioned earlier? They inadvertently sank a modified F-150 off Nunavut’s Tasmania Islands. Here’s how it looked after a few months underwater. Photo: Transglobal Car Expedition

Researcher Matthew Scrafford, dimly visible on the right, holds a wolverine at night. A recent breakthrough should help conservation of the animal. Photo: Josh Woods

Hundreds of seacans containing highly contaminated material at Giant Mine. Work to remediate the mine will now cost significantly more than was previously estimated. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A wildfire burns near the Dehcho’s Scotty Creek Research Station, which ultimately fell victim to the fire . Joëlle Voglimacci/Scotty Creek Research Station

Cat McGurk celebrates being elected to Yellowknife’s city council. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Sunset in Tulita in November. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Players in November’s Challenge Cup hockey games. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Kotulak family members practise acrobatic kicksledding on Yellowknife Bay. Photo: Supplied

Wreckage where a garage previously stood on Hay River’s Beaver Crescent following an explosion on November 26. Photo: Kate Latour

The Diavik Midnight Sun ring , created using diamonds from Diavik and a mine in Australia. Photo: Rio Tinto

Loren McGinnis, centre, with Cabin Radio’s Scott Letkeman (left) and Jesse Wheeler during his final week of broadcasting at CBC North. Photo: Loren McGinnis

Melissa Desjardins as Santa at the Team North Scuba Christmas party. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio

And lastly: a raven. Happy new year. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio