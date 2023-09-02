Live: Yellowknifers await logistics details, South Slave winds continue

Strong winds are expected to continue fanning wildfires outside Hay River, Fort Smith and Yellowknife on Saturday.

Fire crews had a successful Friday defending Hay River and Fort Smith from similar conditions. While they have been clear that the danger isn’t over, there is some hope that Saturday’s weather won’t be as unfavourable.

Meanwhile, 20,000 Yellowknife residents scattered across Alberta and beyond expect to receive more information on Saturday about their journey home.

The City of Yellowknife and Yellowknives Dene First Nation have said all residents can return from noon on Wednesday, September 6, but key logistics details remain unaccounted for.

At least some information about flights, gas and other supports is expected at a GNWT press conference to be held at 4pm on Saturday.

All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Ollie Williams in Fort Simpson.

Thanks to Lady Slipper Lodge for hosting our Fort Simpson team!

8:42 – Fort Simpson is a big, green “0” on the Cabin Radio air quality map this morning and I just woke up the other half to tell her. “We have to go outside! Sip it with a straw!”

8:23 – From Lynn Foley at Inclusion NWT:

“Inclusion NWT wants to thank Parkland Class Community Living and Supports Society in Red Deer for their generosity and support.

“They picked up the Inclusion NWT supported living clients and staff from Calgary after a long, late flight from Yellowknife upon the evacuation. They gave Inclusion two homes for the clients to reside in for the duration of the evacuation. They filled both fridges with food, beds and bedding for all. They drove the clients and staff around until we could rent vehicles.

“Parkland Class made a difficult, stressful situation so much easier for all. Our clients enjoyed dances, pizza parties, movies and exercise classes with the Relax Crew. They were safe and comfortable. We are forever grateful and thankful.”

8:16 – Important highway update: Highway 7 is now closed at the BC border. Remember, Highway 1 is closed at the Alberta border, so there is no open road from southern Canada to the NWT right now. The only road access into the territory is via Yukon.

8:15 – We have a couple of articles coming out later this morning about the various impacts of this fire season on smaller NWT communities. Stand by for those, they’ll appear here shortly courtesy of my colleagues Emily and Aastha.

8:12 – Two things are occurring today: on the one hand, it’s the Saturday of a holiday weekend, so you and I each need to at least find some room in our heads for non-wildfire activities. Agreed? Agreed.

But: There’s also going to be a GNWT press conference at 4pm that will (hopefully) include a lot of key information for Yellowknifers planning their return home, and there are still wildfires knocking on the doors of Hay River and Fort Smith.

So this live page will have updates that are less frequent than those during the week, but all the important information will appear here when we get it. If I need to head out for an hour or two for my own mental and physical health (!), I’ll let you know when that’s happening.

Go have some kind of Saturday and don’t refresh this page into oblivion, but check in a few times to catch up on anything important.

8:08 – Oh look, it’s a holiday weekend. Great.