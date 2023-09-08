Live: Hay River awaits re-entry plan, Yellowknifers head home

Hay River’s re-entry plan is due to be published on Friday while Yellowknifers continue heading home and the battle against a wildfire near Fort Smith continues.

Both Hay River and Fort Smith are expected to face a “highly active” weekend of fire as conditions become warmer and windier.

Thousands of Yellowknife residents have returned since the city’s evacuation order dropped on Wednesday, but many more are still making the trip by car or air.

Airlift flights are set to continue throughout Friday, with anyone still needing a GNWT re-entry flight told to pre-register by 8pm on Friday at the latest.

6:17 – Hay River’s re-entry plan, without fixed dates for the time being, is due out later. Here’s what Mayor Kandis Jameson said about it at last night’s press conference:

“Tomorrow, Hay River town council will be reviewing the re-entry plan. Our group, along with stakeholders, have been working on a plan that will get you home as quickly and as safely as possible.

“The re-entry plan will be made public tomorrow afternoon and the dates for return will be considered at a council meeting on Monday.

“Once the warm weather subsides we will have a good indication of when the risk for citizens will be reduced to an acceptable level. This will be reviewed by council again on Monday before dates are announced.

“We would like you to come home and be safe. Our thoughts are with those that have lost their livelihoods and their homes.”

