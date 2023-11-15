Live: NWT election results

The NWT is choosing the 19 MLAs who’ll make up the territory’s government for the next four years. Get live results and reaction here.

For all the background, read our guide to what’s happening on polling day.

Results will begin coming in after polls close at 8pm or after 8:26pm in Dettah. We’ll share them here the moment they arrive, alongside reaction from candidates across the territory. You can also listen live to Ollie’s election special with live results, interviews, guests throughout the night and great music.

We’d love to hear from you. What should the new government make its number-one priority? Where are you tuning in from? What’s your reaction to results as they arrive? Let us know by email. (If you write to us, we will assume every message is for publication, including your name, unless you state otherwise.)

Reporters contributing to our coverage tonight include Ollie Williams, Emily Blake, Simona Rosenfield, Aastha Sethi and Chloe Williams at our studios, Bill Braden and Samantha Stuart with candidates across Yellowknife, and Quinn Levesque and Kleo Skavinski in Hay River.

Refresh this page for updates. The latest news appears first. All times are MT.

Live text reporter: Emily Blake

19:25 – Speaking of election forums, by my count, there were 18 different election forums held across the NWT this election season including 13 in Yellowknife.

Some focused on specific districts while others were centred on election issues such as Dene Nahjo’s Indigenous focused on forum or the Northern Territories Federation of Labour and PSAC North’s forum which focused on the labour movement.

I watched three different forums before I voted. Unfortunately Cabin Radio wasn’t able to cover all the forums as we are a small team and there were nearly two dozen of them. How did election forums help inform your vote?

19:17 – Ollie’s interview with Caitlin Cleveland, who has been acclaimed in Kam Lake, is currently airing live. You can also check out the written version here.

Cleveland has also just shared a post on Facebook congratulating everyone running in this year’s election for “standing in this election, participating in forums, surveys, door knocking and all of the self-reflection that goes with it.”

Her one piece of advice?

Don’t wear your pajamas because “Cabin Radio will find you if you are voted in and you will want to be wearing pants!”

19:09 – This year, the territory is using what it calls a trial “vote anywhere” model. That means voters from smaller communities can cast a ballot for their home district even if they’re in Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith or Inuvik. People are also able to vote by mobile poll or in advance online, by mail, or at offices of the returning officer.

So what happens after voting is over?

Polling results will trigger a recount if a winner is separated from another candidate by less than two percent of the total votes cast in a district, or if candidates appear to have tied.

As NWT has a consensus-style government rather than political parties (although some people have pushed for that to change) we won’t immediately know who becomes the next premier or other members of cabinet.

Once 19 new (or in some cases returning) MLAs have been elected, they will form what’s called a Territorial Leadership Committee. Through what is usually a system of secret ballots, they will first choose a premier and then six other members of cabinet. The new premier will then assign portfolios to the cabinet members aka. which departments they will be ministers of.

There is nothing in NWT’s legislation that determines the size and composition of cabinet or the process to recommend the appointment of the premier or ministers.

But in practice, cabinet has consisted of two members from constituencies north of Great Slave Lake, two from constituents South of Great Slave Lake, and two from Yellowknife, known as the 2-2-2 rule. Under that process, nominees are accepted from each region then each nominee delivers a ten minute speech before a series of ballots take place until two nominees from each region get a majority of votes.

Residents and candidates in some smaller communities maintain that who becomes premier should be circulated between regions. But the premier has been based in Yellowknife since 2011.

18:41 – Ollie is chatting about getting to vote for the first time in his life, since he is now a Canadian citizen. “I had a whale of a time.”

That’s the power of democracy folks.

Speaking of which, today I saw a vehicle driving around Yellowknife blasting music from a stereo on its roof and towing a sign reading “vote.” If you haven’t cast your ballot yet there’s still time. Polls close at 8pm, or 8:26pm in Dettah.

How are you spending election night? (Other than watching and listening to Cabin Radio of course).

18:30 – In the last NWT general election in October 2019, there were 55 candidates running in 16 districts. Three candidates were acclaimed: RJ Simpson in Hay River North, Frederick Blake Jr in Mackenzie Delta and Jackson Lafferty in Monfwi.

That election saw a 53 percent voter turnout with 23 percent of ballots cast ahead of election day.

Need a refresher on what happened in the legislature over the past four years or weren’t really paying attention (side eye)? Check out our story on some of the defining moments of the 19th Legislative Assembly, how several former MLAs see its legacy and lessons for the next batch of territorial politicians.

18:16 – Polls are set to close at 8pm, save for the polling station in Dettah which will remain open until 8:26pm as it had a delayed start this morning.

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet and are looking for information on candidates in your district you can check out our guide to who’s running including interviews with candidates.

You can also check out our election guide.

If you’re like me, you may have voted in advance whether online, by mail or at an office of the returning officer. Elections NWT said as of Monday 2,795 people had already cast their vote.

Just a little reminder that while polls are open, liquor stores will remain closed in the NWT, and you cannot be served liquor or cannabis anywhere you’d normally buy it.

18:06 – Tonight 53 candidates are running in 16 districts including 11 incumbents and three candidates who were MLAs prior to the 19th Legislative Assembly.

Three incumbents have already been acclaimed as they ran unopposed: Caroline Wawzonek in Yellowknife South, Jane Weyallon Armstrong in Monfwi and Caitlin Cleveland in Kam Lake.

You can check out our interview with Wawzonek here and Cleveland here.

18:00 – Hi everyone. Thanks for joining the Cabin crew on election night. On this page we’ll be sharing live updates as election results roll in, photos of how candidates are spending election night across the NWT, interview quotes, commentary and more. You can also listen to Ollie’s live election special with some special guests.